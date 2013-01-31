BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 Broadcaster Media General Inc posted a 40 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue on an increase in political advertising, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.
The company earned $17.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $108.7 million. The company recorded political revenues of $30 million for the quarter.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 6 percent at $4.36 in premarket trading on Thursday. They closed at $4.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.