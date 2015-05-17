Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 17 TV station operator Media General could see its shares rise 50 percent over the next two years, helped by acquisitions and diversification of its revenue stream, according Barron's financial newspaper.
Cost saving synergies and revenue from its acquisitions of Young Broadcasting and LIN Media should generate enhanced free cash flow that could spur a 50 percent rise in its share price to the low $20s, portfolio manager David Cohen of Midwood Capital Management told Barron's in the May 18 edition.
Media General is expected to renegotiate 90 percent of its cable subscriber fees this year and next, which should increase cash flow and earnings and enable to company to pay down debt, the article said.
Media General shares closed at $15.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.