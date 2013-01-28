FRANKFURT Jan 28 The Stiefel family said they will sell their 2.97 percent stake in Media-Saturn, Europe's largest chain of electrical stores, to majority owner Metro .

Leopold Stiefel, one of the founders of Media-Saturn, had secured an option back in 2002 to sell the stake to Metro, which also runs cash and carries, department stores and hypermarkets.

Talks are ongoing over the terms, the family said on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)