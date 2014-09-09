FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The owners of Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, have picked at least three private equity suitors to hand in final bids for the business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

French buyout firm PAI Partners and Dutch rival Waterland, which owns smaller German chain of specialist clinics RHM, are among the suitors for Median, which could be valued at roughly 800 million euros ($1 billion), the sources said.

German unlisted hospitals chain Asklepios had previously been seen as a potential buyer, but hospital operators are no longer among the field of bidders, the sources said.

Reuters reported in July that Median, which helps patients to recover from orthopaedic surgery, heart attacks, strokes and accidents, was put up for sale by its owners, buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol.

The sale of the Berlin-based company, with annual revenue of about 500 million euros, would come just months after German healthcare group Fresenius wrapped up the 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals from rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

While Fresenius paid more than 12 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Rhoen's hospitals, Median looks set to fetch a multiple of only 8-9 times its approximate EBITDA of less than 100 million euros, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

That is because earnings at rehabilitation clinics are viewed as more volatile than at acute care facilities because patients pay some of the services out of their own pocket and tend to postpone treatments during a weak economy.

Bankers are working on financing packages of around 600 million euros, or 6.5-7 times Median's core earnings, and debt is expected to be in the form of first and second lien loans, banking sources said.

Marcol, Advent, PAI and Waterland declined to comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.7763 euro) (Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Mark Potter)