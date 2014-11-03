Nov 3 Median Technologies SA :

* Selected to provide imaging solutions and services for a new phase III study, conducted by a European biopharmaceutical company

* Awarded project pertains to clinical trial on non-small cell lung cancer and represents about 2.2 million euros for Median