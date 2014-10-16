FRANKFURT Oct 16 Dutch private equity group Waterland agreed to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private-sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, from buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol, the companies said on Thursday.

They added they would not disclose financial terms.

Waterland said that it would sell Median's real estate to a U.S. real estate investor over the next few months as part of a sale-and-lease-back agreement.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Waterland was in exclusive talks to buy Median.

Median helps patients recover from orthopedic surgery, heart attacks, strokes and accidents. It has annual revenue of about 500 million euros ($637 million). (1 US dollar = 0.7843 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)