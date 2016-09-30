NEW YORK, Sept 30 MediaNews Group Inc., the
second largest U.S. newspaper company, said on Friday it plans
to nominate seven candidates to replace the entire board of
directors at Monster Worldwide, Inc., stepping up its battle
against the online jobs recruiter.
Monster agreed in August to a $429 million acquisition offer
from Randstad, the world's second largest staffing
company, as the Dutch company seeks to expand into the United
States and into online recruiting.
Ten days after the announcement of that deal, MediaNews said
it bought an 11.6 percent stake in Monster and that it opposed
the Randstad acquisition. MediaNews repeated its concerns about
the deal on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernadette Baum)