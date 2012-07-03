MILAN, July 3 Key domestic advertising sales at Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset fell around 10 percent in the second quarter, vice president Pier Silvio Berlusconi signalled at a press conference late on Monday.

Berlusconi said in comments embargoed until Tuesday that the second quarter was in line with the previous three months, in which Mediaset's Italian advertising revenues slumped 10.2 percent, hit by a deep economic recession in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"The advertising market saw a drop without precedent," Berlusconi said, adding June suffered because of rival state-owned RAI's broadcasting rights for the European soccer championships.

At 0935 GMT shares in Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, were up 0.9 percent, broadly in line with a 0.7 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip stock index.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the company would invest 2 billion euros into content production, mostly in Italy, despite the weak economic backdrop. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Editing by Mark Potter)