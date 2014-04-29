BRIEF-Iris corporation clarifies on press release entitled “IRIS on divestment trail"
COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 29 Italian broadcaster Mediaset saw advertising sales on its core domestic market fall by around 1 percent in the first quarter, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the first four months were almost flat compared with a year earlier.
"The first three months are down around 1 percent, over the first four months we are nearly flat, with a market that generally continues to have a negative trend," CEO Giuliano Adreani told journalists after a shareholder meeting.
"The first part of April went really well, in the last part we're suffering a bit."
Italy's worst recession since World War II has hurt consumer spending, leading to a contraction in advertising revenues.
Mediaset is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)
