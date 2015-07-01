MILAN, July 1 Mediaset's key domestic advertising sales stagnated in the second quarter compared with the same period of last year, the chief executive of Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said, adding that uncertainty remained over future trends.

However Mediaset's Italian ad sales jumped by more than 6 percent in June, CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at an event late on Tuesday.

"The second quarter went better than the first one," he told reporters. "Visibility is still very low, we're going through a phase that's hard to decipher, the market is what it is."

Mediaset's Italian ad sales dropped 1.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter as the euro zone's third-biggest economy slowly emerged from a three-year recession which hit consumer spending badly.

Berlusconi said market trends would be key for any decisions on dividend payments and that any indications would be premature.

The broadcaster paid a dividend of just 2 euro cents a share over its 2014 results, after having skipped a payout to shareholders in the previous two years.

Berlusconi said "there could be news soon" about a commercial deal with Telecom Italia to distribute premium content.

An accord with France's Vivendi remains a possibility but not in the short term.

"Joint projects are possible but there won't be a deal tomorrow morning or in coming days," he said. "It's not just about (Mediaset's pay-TV) Premium (business) or Italy. There's great feeling between us, if we can find a project we both like I'm sure we'll go ahead with it."

The French media group recently increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 15 percent and is its single biggest shareholders. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi,)