* Group names WPP's GroupM Italy head as Publitalia chief
* Stefano Sala to replace Giuliano Adreani from Jan. 2013
* Moved aimed at reviving advertising sales
MILAN, Oct 18 Italy's No.1 commercial
broadcaster Mediaset has named an executive of the
world's largest advertising group, WPP, to be head of
its advertising unit as it seeks to revive advertising sales hit
hard by the crisis.
Stefano Sala, currently president and chief executive of
WPP's media investment management arm GroupM in Italy, will
replace current Publitalia head Giuliano Adreani starting from
Jan 1, Mediaset said in a statement on Thursday.
Publitalia generates most revenues at Mediaset, which is
suffering from competition from larger rivals such as News
Corp's pay television channel Sky Italia.
Mediaset posted a 73.5 percent fall in first-half net
profit, dragged by a 11.9 percent fall in advertising sales and
by its unprofitable pay-TV business.
Shares in Mediaset, which is owned by former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, have risen strongly over the last few days on
the back of speculation about foreign investors' interest in
Mediaset's loss-making pay-TV operation.
Analysts at Mediobanca say a joint venture in pay-TV makes
sense and would allow Mediaset to partly offset a
steeper-than-expected fall in advertising sales.
Mediaset delayed on Wednesday its board meeting to approve
its nine-month results by one week to Nov. 13, without providing
the reason for the move.
Shares closed down 2.99 percent at 1.59 euros on Thursday
before the statement was released.