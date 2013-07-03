MILAN, July 3 Italian broadcaster Mediaset expects advertising revenue to grow 3 percent in July after almost two years of declining sales, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mediaset, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been on a cost-cutting drive after gross Italian advertising sales dropped 19 percent in the first quarter to 501.8 million euros ($654.08 million). ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie)