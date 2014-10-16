MILAN Oct 16 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
and 21 Investimenti have sold domestic cinema network
The Space to British cinema chain Vue Entertainment
International for 105 million euros ($134 million).
The Space controls more than 20 percent of the Italian
cinema market and has annual revenues of around 170 million
euros, the broadcaster owned by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi and the holding company of Italian entrepreneur
Alessandro Benetton said in a joint statement on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7813 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by
Oleg Vukmanovic)