BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
ROME, April 30 The board of Mediaset is set to appoint on Thursday Pier Silvio Berlusconi as chief executive of Italy's biggest private broadcaster replacing long-standing CEO Giuliano Adreani, two sources close to the matter said.
Adreani will continue to be chairman of Mediaset's advertising arm Publitalia.
Changes at Mediaset, owned by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, have become the focus of attention since holding company Fininvest in February sold an 8 percent stake on the market, a move a Citi analyst said "would not make sense before a full disposal". (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
