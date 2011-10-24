MILAN Oct 24 The chief executive of Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset said key Italian advertising sales in the first nine months of 2011 were slightly better than in the first half of the year, when they fell 2.1 percent.

"The nine-month (sales figures) should show a slightly better performance than the first six," said Mediaset Chief Executive Giuliano Adreani, who also heads the group's Italian advertising arm Publitalia, on the sidelines of an event.

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, owned by the family of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is due to report quarterly results on Nov. 8.

Mediaset forecast in July a lower 2011 net profit on shrinking full-year advertising sales in its Italian and Spanish markets, as it posted a 30 percent fall in first-half net.

Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri said the group would like to preserve its stake in Dutch production group Endemol but that it was not just up to Mediaset.

"We would like to stay on but it does not hang only on us," Confalonieri told journalists in answer to a queston. "The reasons for which we entered the company are still valid," he said.

Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore has reported that Mediaset had hired in January adviser Lazard as a looming debt restructuring at Endemol risks diluting its take in the Dutch TV production group.

With an end-October deadline approaching for an accord with Endemol's creditor hedge funds, Mediaset was talking to rivals such as Time Warner and ITV about a possible recapitalisation of Endmol, the paper said, adding a solution appeared difficult.

In June Mediaset Vice-Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi had said the group was unhappy with the way a consortium, also comprising Goldman Sachs' Capital Partners and investment vehicle Cyrte, had managed Endemol.

He did not rule out Mediaset exiting or raising its stake in the consortium to have a freer hand. (Reporting by Valentina Za)