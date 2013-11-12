Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 12 Mediaset's CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday that the company's EI Towers unit would take part in an expected consolidation of the market but added there was no agreement for a possible purchase of Telecom Italia's towers.
"There is no deal on the table," Giordani told analysts on a conference call to present his company's nine-month results.
Telecom Italia unveiled last week a 4 billion euro plan to fix its balance sheet and fund investments that envisages the sale of mobile towers in Italy and Brazil. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)