MILAN Nov 14 Italian media group Mediaset and other shareholders of Dutch company Endemol have around one month more to talk to Endemol creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television production company, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

The 'Big Brother' TV show maker is owned by Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, Goldman Sach's Capital Partners and Endemol's founder John de Mol's investment vehicle Cyrte.

Endemol is in the process of restructuring 2.8 billion euros of loans after failing to meet banking covenants.

Lenders had previously agreed to waive this covenant breach until mid-November. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)