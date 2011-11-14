MILAN Nov 14 Italian media group Mediaset
and other shareholders of Dutch company Endemol have
around one month more to talk to Endemol creditors to try and
avoid losing control of the television production company, a
source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.
The 'Big Brother' TV show maker is owned by Silvio
Berlusconi's Mediaset, Goldman Sach's Capital Partners
and Endemol's founder John de Mol's investment vehicle Cyrte.
Endemol is in the process of restructuring 2.8 billion euros
of loans after failing to meet banking covenants.
Lenders had previously agreed to waive this covenant breach
until mid-November.
