MILAN Nov 8 The chief financial officer of
Mediaset expressed satisfaction with the offer that the
Italian broadcaster was able to put together for Endemol, adding
Mediaset wanted a "clear involvement" in the Dutch TV producer
to warrant an investment.
"We are very happy ... we were able to structure an offer
for Endemol which is providing a quick solution," satisfying the
creditors' needs and offering Endemol the support of Mediaset,
CFO Marco Giordani told analysts during a conference call.
The decision, Giordani said, now rested with Endemol's
creditors, but Mediaset had always made clear it would invest
more money in the Dutch company only in the presence "of a clear
strategy for the group, a clear involvement of Mediaset" and
only if Endemol remained independent.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)