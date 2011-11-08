MILAN Nov 8 The chief financial officer of Mediaset expressed satisfaction with the offer that the Italian broadcaster was able to put together for Endemol, adding Mediaset wanted a "clear involvement" in the Dutch TV producer to warrant an investment.

"We are very happy ... we were able to structure an offer for Endemol which is providing a quick solution," satisfying the creditors' needs and offering Endemol the support of Mediaset, CFO Marco Giordani told analysts during a conference call.

The decision, Giordani said, now rested with Endemol's creditors, but Mediaset had always made clear it would invest more money in the Dutch company only in the presence "of a clear strategy for the group, a clear involvement of Mediaset" and only if Endemol remained independent. (Reporting by Valentina Za)