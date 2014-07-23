MADRID, July 23 Spanish media group Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said its adjusted core profit for the first half of the year grew 58.6 percent to 88.1 million euros ($118.6 million) from a year earlier.

Total net revenues increased by 9.6 percent on the period to 468 million euros, while adjusted net profit was 29 million euros, down 23.2 percent.

($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)