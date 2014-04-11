MADRID, April 11 Share trading in Mediaset Spain has been suspended due to circumstances that could affect the normal trading of the shares, the stock market regulator said on Friday.

On Thursday, Credit Suisse said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.

Mediaset Spain share trading will resume from 0800 GMT, the regulator said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Keiron Henderson)