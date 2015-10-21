BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
MILAN Oct 21 Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Google have clinched a content deal that brings an eight-year legal dispute to an end and opens prospects for future cooperation, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a joint statement with the U.S. internet search company the agreement was aimed at developing its digital content through a partnership with YouTube and Google Play.
The deal also includes a joint strategy for content protection to ensure copyright protection, the companies said.
In 2008 Mediaset sued Google and its YouTube business for illegally using its material.
"Google/YouTube and Mediaset recognise the mutually constructive approach that has led to the agreement and are delighted with the prospects opened up," the two companies said.
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.