BRIEF-NZME updates on Fairefax NZ merger regarding NZCC's final decision
* NZCC are now seeking to provide a final determination on proposed merger by 11 April 2017
MADRID, July 24 TV group Mediaset Espana said on Wednesday its first half net profit fell 19.9 percent to 30.1 million euros ($39.79 million) hit by lower advertising income as a sickly economy weighed and after a good first half in 2012.
Revenue, mostly made up of advertising, fell 8.8 percent to 465.9 million euros. Mediaset Espana flagship channel Telecinco was Spain's most-watched free-to-air TV station in June for the fifth consecutive month. It is 40 percent owned by Italy's Mediaset. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* NZCC are now seeking to provide a final determination on proposed merger by 11 April 2017
MUMBAI, March 10 Electronic payment firms got a big boost when India abolished most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise their game to hang on to their new customers.
NEW YORK, March 9 The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.