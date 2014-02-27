BRIEF-Takeaway.com FY EBITDA loss widens to 18.3 mln euros
* Revenue growth was 45 pct to 111.6 million euros ($118.6 million) in 2016, from 76.7 million euros in 2015
MADRID Feb 27 TV group Mediaset Espana reported on Thursday a 92 percent decline in full-year net profit to 4.1 million euros ($5.60 million) from 50.1 million euros a year earlier, hit by one-off items.
Total revenue fell 6.8 percent to 826.8 million euros in the full-year, depressed by a decline in advertising revenues in a weak Spanish economy and bang in line with analysts expectations in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
ZURICH, March 15 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
March 15 Calitech Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.8 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ASjuyy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)