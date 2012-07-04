MILAN, July 4 Mediaset has received
'vague expressions' of interest for potential partnerships with
its pay-TV business, but there is nothing concrete, a Mediaset
executive said on Wednesday.
A report in Italy's financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said
Mediaset had been approached by German network RTL and
Al-Jazeera for a possible joint-venture with its Premium pay-TV
channels.
"We have received vague expressions of interests, but there
is nothing concrete," Luigi Colombo, director general of
Mediaset's advertising arm Publitalia, told reporters.
Shares in Mediaset rose 4 percent, a 6-week high against a
weaker index down 0.9 percent.
RTL group spokesman Oliver Fahlbusch said the company does
not comment on rumours.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; additional reporting by
Philip Baillie and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt)