MILAN Nov 2 Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it denied press speculation about a spin-off and a capital increase.

Italian weekly Il Mondo said on Friday the company - owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - was studying a spin-off of its Reti Televisive Italiane (RTI) unit and a capital hike aimed at cutting debt.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)