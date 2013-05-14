MILAN May 14 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit fell to 9.3 million euros ($12 million) from 10.1 million euros a year ago as revenues fell sharply because of a recession in its main Italian and Spanish markets.

The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said operating profitability rose to 6.4 percent in the quarter from 3.9 percent a year ago, while net debt fell to 1.58 billion euros from 1.71 billion euros end-2012.

Advertising sales in Italy and Spain in the first four months of 2013 declined at a pace in line with the first quarter of the year, it said, adding it was confident it could achieve its cost cutting targets ahead of schedule. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)