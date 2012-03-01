MILAN, March 1 Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Giuliano Adreani sees 2011 profit at more than 200 million euros, he told business daily Il Sole-24 Ore in a question and answer interview on Thursday.

"Even though our advertising revenues fell by 3 percent last year, we were able to outperform our competitors," he told the paper. "In these conditions, we will end the year with more than 200 million in profits."

The estimate is in line with an earlier company forecast made on January 16, but well below the broadcaster's 2010 net profit of 352 million euros.

Mediaset will release results on Tuesday March 20. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)