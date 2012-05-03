COLOGNO MONZESE May 3 Italian commercial
broadcaster Mediaset, controlled by the family of former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, expects another bad year for
the pay-TV business and said there are still no signs of a
recovery in Italy's recession-hit advertising market.
Mediaset, Italy's biggest advertising seller whose pay-TV
business competes against News Corp satellite unit Sky
Italia, indicated in April domestic advertising sales fell
roughly 10 percent in the first quarter.
"It's going in line with the last few months, there are
neither signs of a recovery nor that the situation is
worsening," Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at an
event at the group's headquarters to present an iPad
application.
"The pay TV market, including satellite, will not grow this
year. Italians are not very eager to spend. We are doing our
best to protect our position. In fact, we are gaining market
share," he told reporters.
Mediaset, which reports its first-quarter results next
Tuesday, warned in March of a difficult year ahead after 2011
net profit fell 36 percent, dragged down by a fall in
advertising sales and pay-TV losses.
As with other European broadcasters, Mediaset is suffering
from the economic downturn and audience fragmentation as viewers
move to new digital channels. It is also facing the risk of
domestic competition increasing with the upcoming auction of TV
frequencies.
Shares in Mediaset, down 62 percent on a year ago, were off
0.6 percent by 1303 GMT on Thursday. Its Spanish-listed unit
Mediaset Espana reports its results after the market
closes.
