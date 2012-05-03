COLOGNO MONZESE May 3 Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, expects another bad year for the pay-TV business and said there are still no signs of a recovery in Italy's recession-hit advertising market.

Mediaset, Italy's biggest advertising seller whose pay-TV business competes against News Corp satellite unit Sky Italia, indicated in April domestic advertising sales fell roughly 10 percent in the first quarter.

"It's going in line with the last few months, there are neither signs of a recovery nor that the situation is worsening," Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at an event at the group's headquarters to present an iPad application.

"The pay TV market, including satellite, will not grow this year. Italians are not very eager to spend. We are doing our best to protect our position. In fact, we are gaining market share," he told reporters.

Mediaset, which reports its first-quarter results next Tuesday, warned in March of a difficult year ahead after 2011 net profit fell 36 percent, dragged down by a fall in advertising sales and pay-TV losses.

As with other European broadcasters, Mediaset is suffering from the economic downturn and audience fragmentation as viewers move to new digital channels. It is also facing the risk of domestic competition increasing with the upcoming auction of TV frequencies.

Shares in Mediaset, down 62 percent on a year ago, were off 0.6 percent by 1303 GMT on Thursday. Its Spanish-listed unit Mediaset Espana reports its results after the market closes. (Reporting by claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)