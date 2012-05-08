(Adds details, shares)
MILAN May 8 Mediaset, Italy's biggest
commercial broadcaster, said falling ad sales and a weak pay-TV
performance dragged quarterly net profit down 85 percent, and it
repeated its guidance for lower 2012 profit.
Mediaset, which is feeling the pinch from recessions in the
Italian and Spanish markets and competition from satellite rival
Sky Italia and other niche content players, said on
Tuesday gross domestic advertising sales fell 10.2 percent to
623 million euros ($809 million) in the first quarter.
The company is pursuing a 250 million euro three-year
cost-cutting plan and has halved its 2011 dividend payout to
keep debt under control but needs to secure new sources of
income as economic prospects remain grim and competition is on
the rise.
The group controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi signalled in March plans to expand its small online
business through deals with global players. Like other European
broadcasters, Mediaset, Italy's biggest advertising seller, is
struggling to adapt as the ad environment is transformed by the
online challenge and the proliferation of niche channels.
The company posted on Tuesday a net profit of 10.3 million
euros and confirmed guidance that "unless there was some
improvement in market conditions", 2012 net profit and cash
generation would be lower than in 2011.
It could also find itself excluded from the contest to
secure new TV frequencies, as government plans would limit
participants to those with fewer TV assets than Mediaset. The
rules will be drawn up by a new communications regulator, whose
appointment is expected in May.
Shares in Mediaset, which have been hitting new lows since
their 1996 flotation, closed down 2.6 percent on Tuesday before
the results were published.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)