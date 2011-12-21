MILAN Dec 21 Italian television broadcaster Mediaset, owned by ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, will complete the acquisition of towers operator DMT by the end of the year, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal obtained conditional clearance by Italy's antitrust authority last week.

The operation gives Mediaset control of 3,300 broadcasting towers and places the group in a strong position should any rival broadcaster wish to enter the Italian market. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)