MILAN Jan 16 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA expects to have posted a 2011 net profit of more than 200 million euro, its vice chairman said in an interview with La Stampa on Monday.

"In a year of strong crisis we expect to close our accounts with profits of more than 200 million euros. Our advertising revenues are going better than the market average," Pier Silvio Berlusconi told the newspaper.

Mediaset posted a 2010 net profit of 352 million euros.

In the interview, he also said Mediaset would see the first effects of a three-year cost cuts plan worth 250 million euros in 2012. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)