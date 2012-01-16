MILAN Jan 16 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset SpA expects to have posted a 2011
net profit of more than 200 million euro, its vice chairman said
in an interview with La Stampa on Monday.
"In a year of strong crisis we expect to close our accounts
with profits of more than 200 million euros. Our advertising
revenues are going better than the market average," Pier Silvio
Berlusconi told the newspaper.
Mediaset posted a 2010 net profit of 352 million euros.
In the interview, he also said Mediaset would see the first
effects of a three-year cost cuts plan worth 250 million euros
in 2012.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)