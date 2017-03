COLOGNO MONZESE, Milan May 7 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday advertising revenues in Italy in the first four months of the year were in line with the trend seen in the final quarter of 2012.

"The first four months are in line with the end of 2012. May showed positive signals," vice chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at an event. (Reporting By Claudia Cristofori)