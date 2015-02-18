MILAN Feb 18 Wealth manager FMR LLC owns a 3.552 percent stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA as of Feb. 13, Italian market regulator Consob said on its website on Wednesday.

On Feb. 12 Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family that controls Mediaset, placed a 7.8 percent of the company at 4.1 euros a share.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)