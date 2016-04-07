MILAN, April 7 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
has called a board meeting for Friday, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters, but there was no indication yet on
whether a potential deal with French media group Vivendi
was on the agenda.
Shares in the company rose earlier this week following media
reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with
Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group
take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit.
The board meeting is expected to start at 1500 GMT and will
be held in Milan, the source added.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi)