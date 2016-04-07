MILAN, April 7 Italian broadcaster Mediaset has called a board meeting for Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, but there was no indication yet on whether a potential deal with French media group Vivendi was on the agenda.

Shares in the company rose earlier this week following media reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit.

The board meeting is expected to start at 1500 GMT and will be held in Milan, the source added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi)