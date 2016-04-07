MILAN/ROME, April 7 The board of Italian
broadcaster Mediaset will examine a potential deal with
French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
One of the sources added that a statement on the matter was
expected after market close on Friday.
Mediaset shares rose earlier this week following media
reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with
Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group
take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by
Agnieszka Flak)