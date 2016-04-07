(Wraps separates, adds Vivendi/Mediaset declined to comment)
MILAN/ROME, April 7 The board of Italian
broadcaster Mediaset will examine a deal with French
media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources
familiar with the matter said, without giving details.
One of the sources said a statement on the matter was
expected after market close on Friday.
Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment.
Mediaset shares rose earlier this week following media
reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with
Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group
take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium.
A third source said the board meeting was expected to start
at 1500 GMT.
A deal with Mediaset, owned by the family of former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, would strengthen Vivendi's position
in Italy as it seeks to create a content heavyweight to rival
Sky and Netflix in southern Europe.
Loss-making Premium has 2 million subscribers, many drawn
to its sports channels.
In 2014 it bought exclusive rights to broadcast Champions
League football matches in Italy for an estimated 700 million
euros ($796 million), stretching its cost base but giving it an
advantage over Sky.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
