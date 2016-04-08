BRIEF-Beijing Jetsen to invest in US firm Avid Tech to become 2nd largest shareholder
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
MILAN, April 8 Italian broadcaster Mediaset on Friday agreed to sell its pay-TV unit to French media giant Vivendi in a deal that also includes a 3.5 percent share swap between the two companies.
The agreement between Mediaset, owned by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Vivendi will strengthen the French company's position in Italy as it seeks to create a content heavyweight to rival Sky and Netflix in southern Europe.
The deal includes a lock-up period of three years during which Vivendi will not be allowed to increase its stake in Mediaset beyond 5 percent.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, February 03 (Fitch) Sony Corporation's (BB/Positive) strong commitment to increasing profitability through restructuring and cost-cutting will improve its credit profile over the medium to long term, although the struggling movie and smartphone businesses may delay Sony's recovery and overshadow its expanding semiconductor and solid gaming businesses in the short term, says Fitch Ratings. The company's theatrical rev
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,137 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.