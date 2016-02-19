BRIEF-Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
MILAN Feb 19 Mediaset is not in talks with French media group Vivendi over a sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay TV unit, a source close to Mediaset said on Friday.
Some Italian newspaper reports on Friday said Vivendi had been discussing a possible cash and paper deal to buy Mediaset Premium.
"No talks, nothing new," the source said, adding excellent relations with Vivendi, as with other operators in the sector, continued.
Mediaset shares were up 2.7 percent in early trade in Milan.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
MUMBAI, April 17 An Indian tribunal has dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry that alleged mismanagement and discrimination against minority shareholders at the Tata group holding company, Tata Sons said on Monday, adding it welcomed the order.