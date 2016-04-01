PARIS, April 1 Vivendi could buy 3.5 percent of Mediaset, the media group of Italian billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, with the aim to take control of its pay-TV Mediaset Premium unit, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday.

The move would be an "absolutely friendly" one, Le Monde reported, citing a source close to the matter. It would also allow Mediaset to buy a stake in Vivendi, the newspaper said.

The acquisition of Mediaset Premium in cash or shares remains an option, Le Monde reported, citing a source.

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)