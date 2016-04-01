BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
PARIS, April 1 Vivendi could buy 3.5 percent of Mediaset, the media group of Italian billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, with the aim to take control of its pay-TV Mediaset Premium unit, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday.
The move would be an "absolutely friendly" one, Le Monde reported, citing a source close to the matter. It would also allow Mediaset to buy a stake in Vivendi, the newspaper said.
The acquisition of Mediaset Premium in cash or shares remains an option, Le Monde reported, citing a source.
A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations