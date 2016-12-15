MILAN Dec 15 Telecom Italia is playing no role in a stand-off between French group Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset, the phone group's Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Thursday.

Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia's top shareholder, has built a 20 percent stake in Mediaset in just three days in a hostile raid that has drawn the ire of the Italian government.

Recchi said his group had "nothing to do" with the stake-building, "neither directly nor indirectly."

"We are totally extraneous," he said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)