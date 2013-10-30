MILAN Oct 30 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Wednesday there were no plans to merge its advertising unit Publitalia with the advertising arm of sister company Mondadori, denying media reports.

Mediaset said it was instead discussing ways to boost synergies from advertising sales at Mediamond, an company it founded jointly with Mondadori in 2009.

Mediaset and Mondadori, a books and magazines publisher, are controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)