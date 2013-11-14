MILAN Nov 14 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
and its sister company Mondadori agreed on
Thursday a plan to group their digital, magazine and radio
advertising operations under a single company.
Under the plan, Mondadori's magazines and radio advertising
activities will be integrated into Mediamond, an existing joint
venture between the two companies both owned by former Italian
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Mediamond currently manages web advertising for Mondadori
and Mediaset's RTI television unit, the companies said in a
joint statement, adding that the TV advertising business will
remain in the hands of Mediaset's advertising arms Publitalia
and Digitalia.
The deal, which comes as adverting sales feel the pinch of a
long economic downturn in Italy, is expected to be finalised by
the end of the year.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)