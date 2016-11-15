MILAN Nov 15 Mediaset's production unit, Medusa, said on Tuesday it had sold exclusive pay-TV rights to rival Sky Italia to air its Italian movies in the upcoming 2016-2017 season.

It did not disclose the value of the deal.

Broadcasting rights for Medusa films were previously shared between Sky's Italian unit and Mediaset's own pay-TV business, Mediaset Premium.

Loss-making Premium is at the centre of a legal battle between Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Vivendi after the French group backed out of a deal to buy the pay-TV unit.

A source close to the matter said the movie-rights deal could be a sign that Mediaset is no longer as committed to Mediaset Premium as it once was.

Production and distribution company Medusa is behind box-office hits such as Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-nominated Youth. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing Mark Bendeich)