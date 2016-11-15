MILAN Nov 15 Mediaset's production
unit, Medusa, said on Tuesday it had sold exclusive pay-TV
rights to rival Sky Italia to air its Italian movies in the
upcoming 2016-2017 season.
It did not disclose the value of the deal.
Broadcasting rights for Medusa films were previously shared
between Sky's Italian unit and Mediaset's own pay-TV business,
Mediaset Premium.
Loss-making Premium is at the centre of a legal battle
between Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, and Vivendi after the French group backed
out of a deal to buy the pay-TV unit.
A source close to the matter said the movie-rights deal
could be a sign that Mediaset is no longer as committed to
Mediaset Premium as it once was.
Production and distribution company Medusa is behind
box-office hits such as Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-nominated
Youth.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach; Writing by
Giulia Segreti; Editing Mark Bendeich)