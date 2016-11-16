(adds finance chief, background, details)

By Giancarlo Navach

MILAN Nov 16 The pay-TV arm of Italy's Mediaset has fewer subscribers than targeted and will lose money this year, the unit's CEO said on Wednesday, in a sign of mounting difficulties after a deal for the business to be sold to France's Vivendi fell through.

The Italian broadcaster and the Paris-based media company have been locked in a dispute since Vivendi in July backtracked on a deal to buy full ownership of Mediaset's Premium pay-TV arm, saying the unit's business targets were unrealistic.

Premium Chief Executive Franco Ricci said the pay-TV unit had around 2 million subscribers, short of a target for 2.2 million by the end of September.

It aims to have 2.5 million subscribers by 2018, a level which analysts say has to be surpassed for Premium to break even as planned.

Ricci said the unit would end 2016 in the red, without giving further details. Premium reported a net loss of just over 100 million euros ($107 million) in the first six month of 2016.

In 2014, Premium bought exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches in Italy for an estimated 700 million euros, stretching its cost base but giving it an advantage over rival Sky Italia.

Speaking on the sidelines of a presentation of Premium's new programming season, Ricci blamed the failed deal with Vivendi for the poor performance. He said Premium would invest 6.5 million euros in the new season, twice as much as last year.

Mediaset has said a recently-ended interim management accord, under which all decisions had to be taken with the French group, had limited Premium's key advertising and commercial decisions.

Ricci blamed the interim period for half of the 200,000 shortfall in subscribers compared with the target.

Premium has not renewed a contract to air two Disney channels after it expired and has cut spending to a minimum, including its Christmas season advertising campaign, a source close to the matter said in October.

Mediaset's finance chief Marco Giordani, speaking at the same event, said the Italian broadcaster was not in negotiations with Sky for an alternative deal for Premium.

On Tuesday, news that Mediaset's production unit Medusa had sold exclusive rights to Sky Italia for its upcoming movie season had fuelled speculation of a broader agreement.

While some analysts do not rule out Mediaset eventually reaching a deal with Vivendi, there have been no signs of a breakthrough, with the legal battle between the two escalating.

Mediaset is suing Vivendi for damages and is asking Milan judges to enforce the pay-TV contract. It has also requested a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi.

($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Writing by Valentina Za and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)