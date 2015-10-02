MILAN Oct 2 Pay-TV subscribers at Italian
broadcaster Mediaset rose to 1.83 million at the end of
September helped by exclusive coverage of European Champions
League football matches, a source close to the matter said on
Friday.
The company's goal is to reach 2 million subscriptions for
its Mediaset Premium pay-TV business at the end of the year.
The group controlled by the family of former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi has invested around 700 million euros
($781 million) to secure exclusive Champions League
broadcasting rights for 2015-2018.
In July, when the subscription campaign kicked off, Mediaset
Premium had 1.7 million subscribers and it aims to boost that
number to 2.5 million by 2018.
Mediaset declined to comment. Sources close to the company
said data on new Premium subscriptions would be unveiled with
third-quarter results in November.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Crispian Balmer)