* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
MILAN Nov 13 Mediaset is focusing on bolstering its balance sheet and it is too early to comment on the dividend pay out for 2012, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"It's too early. We have wait for the spring," Marco Giordani told an analyst conference call when asked whether it was fair to assume a dividend cut for 2012.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mediaset announced a boost to its cost-cutting programme as it reported its first quarterly loss ever. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)
WELLINGTON, Feb 23 New Zealand's competition regulator on Thursday ruled against Sky Network Television's acquisition of Vodafone's New Zealand unit for NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million).
* Outlook for f17 unchanged: year-on-year ebitda and operating npat growth rates in excess of f16