BRIEF-Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021
MILAN May 9 Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to report both an operating and net profit this year after a strong improvement in the first quarter.
The Milan-based TV group said operating profit in the January-March period rose to 76.6 million euros ($83 million)from 21.4 million the previous year, despite a 2.5 percent drop in net revenues.
The broadcaster, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it expected group-wide advertising revenues to keep growing after ad sales in Italy rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
