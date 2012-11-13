MILAN Nov 13 Italy's biggest broadcaster
Mediaset intensified its cost cutting programme on
Tuesday when it posted its first-ever quarterly loss, as an
economic recession and pay-TV competition take their toll.
The group, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
said in a statement it would boost its three-year cutting plan
started in 2011 to 450 million euros ($572 million) from 250
million euros previously.
Net loss was 88.4 million euros in the quarter and
nine-month net loss was 45.4 million euros, the statement said.
A recession in its two main Italian and Spanish markets
dragged nine-month revenues down to 2.65 billion euros from 3.04
billion euros, while its pay-TV business was hit by competition
from News Corp unit Sky Italia and high content costs.