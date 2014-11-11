MILAN Nov 11 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it would post a net profit for the full year in 2014 thanks to cost cuts and a recovery in Spain.

The company, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement its nine-month net loss nearly doubled to 46.8 million euros ($58 million) from 27.3 million euros.

That result is better than a Reuters consensus of five analysts pointing to a loss of 58 million euros.

Mediaset said October advertising sales in Italy were in line with the trend seen in the first nine months of the year.

