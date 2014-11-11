MILAN Nov 11 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
said on Tuesday it would post a net profit for the full
year in 2014 thanks to cost cuts and a recovery in Spain.
The company, which is controlled by the family of former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement its
nine-month net loss nearly doubled to 46.8 million euros ($58
million) from 27.3 million euros.
That result is better than a Reuters consensus of five
analysts pointing to a loss of 58 million euros.
Mediaset said October advertising sales in Italy were in
line with the trend seen in the first nine months of the year.
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)