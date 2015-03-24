MILAN, March 24 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
reported a higher net profit in 2014 thanks to cost cuts
and a recovery in Spain, and said domestic advertising sales
rose in February and were flat in March this year.
The company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, returned to pay a dividend of 0.02 euros per share
but said it was difficult to make a forecast for advertising
sales this year.
In a statement, it said net profit rose to 23.7 million
euros in 2014, missing analyst expectations, from 8.9 million
euros the year before, while revenues were broadly flat at 3.41
billion euros.
